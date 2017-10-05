NOLA Flavor with Trey Yuen

Trey Yuen

“Come enjoy a traditional taste of Chinese Cuisine in your own backyard! Our chefs have been awarded in the Top 100 Chinese Restaurants in America and featured at the Whitehouse. We only use the freshest ingredients in all we do to ensure the highest quality and freshest flavors. With a diverse selection of traditional Chinese fair and offering a Louisiana spin on some Chinese favorites. We are sure to please every pallet.

In addition, to an amazing meal you will experience our beautiful gardens, luxurious coy ponds and pristine grounds before and after your meal. Family friendly with a flare for the elegant. Come experience Trey Yuen for yourself.” – treyyuen.com

Address 600 N Causeway Blvd., Mandeville, LA 70448

Phone Number (985) 626-4476

Hours Lunch Hours Monday – Friday: 11am – 2pm Dinner Hours Monday – Thursday: 5pm – 9:30pm Friday – Saturday: 5pm – 10pm Sunday: 11:30am – 9:30pm

Click here for more information about Trey Yuen.

Chicken Lo Mein

Ingredients:

2 chicken breasts (sliced into 2 by 1 inch strips)

1 cup fresh bean sprouts

1/4 cup shredded bamboo shoots

1/2 cup celery and carrots (julienne into 2 1/2 inch long strips)

2 or 3 stalks of green onions (cut 2 1/2 inch long)

4 dried black mushrooms (soak in warm water for 30 minutes, drain, remove stems and cut into strips)

8 snowpeas (trimmed & julienne)

1/2 cup chicken stock

1 lb. boiled Chinese egg noodles (al dente)

For the Seasoning:

1 tsp soy sauce

1/2 tsp salt

2 Tbsp corn starch (mixed with water)

2 cloves minced garlic

1/2 tsp oyster sauce

pinch sugar

pinch white pepper

1 Tbsp sherry

Instructions:

Boil noodles. Remove from heat. Rinse and drain with cold water. Set aside.

Heat wok over high heat until hot. Add 1 Tbsp peanut or corn oil. When oil is hot, put in sliced chicken breasts. Stir fry chicken for 2 minutes or until 70% done. Add garlic, sherry, all vegetables and chicken stock. Cover and allow vegetables and chicken to steam until stock comes to a boil. Add seasonings, mix thoroughly and adjust to taste.

Drain noodles, toss with vegetables and meat mixture until hot. Serve.