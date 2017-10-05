New Orleans man charged with receiving child porn

NEW ORLEANS — Tim Nall, 62, of New Orleans, was charged Wednesday with receiving child pornography. Acting U.S. Attorney Duane A. Evans announced that he faces one-count Bill of Information with receipt of images and videos depicting the sexual exploitation of children.

If convicted, Nall faces a mandatory prison sentence with a minimum of five years and a maximum of 20 years. That will be followed by up with a lifetime of supervised release and a $250,000 fine. Nall can also be required to register as a sex offender.

This case was brought as part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative to combat the growing epidemic of child sexual exploitation and abuse launched in May 2006 by the Department of Justice and led by United States Attorneys Offices and the Criminal Division’s Child Exploitation and Obscenity Section.

Project Safe Childhood marshals federal, state and local resources to better locate, apprehend and prosecute individuals who exploit children via the Internet, as well as identify and rescue victims. For more information about Project Safe Childhood, please visit www.projectsafechildhood.gov.

Acting U.S. Attorney Evans reiterated that the Bill of Information is merely a charge and that the guilt of the defendant must be proven beyond a reasonable doubt. Evans also praised the work of the Federal Bureau of Investigation in investigating this matter. Assistant United States Attorney Jordan Ginsberg is in charge of prosecution.