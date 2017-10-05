Judge orders former Congressman Bill Jefferson’s ‘immediate release’ from federal prison

VIRGINIA — A federal judge has ordered the “immediate release” of former U.S. Rep. William “Bill Jefferson,” who is in his fifth year of a 13-year prison sentence for corruption.

Jefferson, 70, who was convicted in 2009 on 11 corruption charges stemming from illegal payments he received from businesses in Africa, is best known as “Dollar Bill” Jefferson after investigators found $90,000 in cash stored in a freezer at his New Orleans home.

Jefferson’s lawyers later had one of the convictions dropped on appeal. A federal judge just threw out seven out of the remaining 10 charges.

The nine-term congressman reported to prison in 2012. His 13-year sentence was the longest corruption sentence ever given to a member of Congress.

According to the order from the judge, Jefferson’s resentencing hearing is set for Dec. 1.

It’s unclear when he will be released from prison in Oakdale.