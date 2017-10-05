Jen Hale’s top Saints fantasy players at the bye week

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS -- NFL on FOX sideline reporter Jen Hale shares her top three Saints fantasy players at the bye week.

1. Quarterback

Drew Brees is #4 right now with 58.7 points behind Tom Brady, Alex Smith and Aaron Rodgers and just ahead of the Seahawks' Russell Wilson.

2. Kicker

Will Lutz rounds out the top 5! He's been good for 33 points, behind Ryan Succop, Matt Bryant, Greg Zuerlein and Matt Prater.

3. Wide Receiver

The Saints don't have a player in the top 10 points earners. But, Michael Thomas is in the top 15.

Starting at the top: Stefon Diggs, Antonio Brown and Tyreek Hill. Brandin Cooks is #6 – by the way - and Thomas comes in at #13 with 45.1 points.

The Saints are back in action NEXT Sunday, October 15, when Matt Stafford and the Lions come to town. Detroit just beat the Vikings and take on the Panthers this Sunday.