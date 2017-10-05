Halloween DIY Costume of the Day: Pig in a Blanket

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS - October means Halloween is almost here! Test Kitchen Taylor is showing us a new do it yourself costume each day this month.

This one is pretty punny and super easy. Oink! A pig in a blanket. All you need is a pink shirt, a blanket, and a pig nose! You can even print out the pig nose from a computer, like I did, or draw one with markers and tape it on.

People really thought this was a cute idea - and it came with almost no effort. Those are the coolest costumes, right?

Check back tomorrow to see what kind of other costume tricks I have up my sleeve. Happy Halloween!