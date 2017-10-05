× Mandatory evacuation order issued for parts of St. Bernard Parish starting at 4 p.m.

ST. BERNARD PARISH – A mandatory evacuation order will go into effect at 4 p.m. for all areas outside the levee system in St. Bernard Parish.

St. Bernard Parish President issued a State of Emergency Declaration at noon for the entire parish.

Sandbags will be distributed at the St. Barnard Port starting tomorrow. An exact time has not yet been announced.

Officials also expect to close the gate at Bayou Road on Friday evening as Tropical Storm Nate approaches, and the gates at at Verret and LA39 at Caernarvon are expected to close on Saturday morning.

As of Thursday afternoon, it’s predicted to make landfall along the Louisiana-Mississippi state lines early Sunday as a weak hurricane or a strong tropical storm.

