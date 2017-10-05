Depression upgraded to Tropical Storm Nate, local impacts this weekend

NEW ORLEANS – Tropical Depression 16 is now Tropical Storm Nate after the National Hurricane Center upgraded the storm early on Thursday morning.

The system is still impacting areas of Nicaragua and Honduras, but will be moving north toward the central Gulf over the next few days.

The latest forecast track does bring this into our area.

Right now, the center line is near the mouth of the MS River up to the Mississippi coast.

However, it is important not to focus on that center line as it will likely change. Most of our area will likely experience tropical weather conditions this weekend.

Right now, it looks like a low end hurricane for our area moving quickly through on Sunday.

The good news with the fast speed is that it will mean less time for flooding rainfall. However, you should still expect locally heavy rainfall amounts Saturday night and Sunday.

Coastal flooding will continue to be an issue. Tide levels will go up from what they have been this week and areas outside the levee system will continue to deal with flooding issues.

At least tropical storm force winds should be expected for the area. These could increase based on the how much the storm develops over the next couple of days.

Right now, a major storm is not expected. However, it is important to note that this storm will be moving over an area of the Gulf favorable for intensification.

There are many factors that could affect how much this happens.

Prepare now. Use Thursday and Friday to get supplies, clean catch basins, bring in any items that could be blown around outside.

Continue to stay with WGNO on-air and online.