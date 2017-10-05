Congressman Scalise hosts “thank you” dinner for first responders

WASHINGTON — Congressman Steve Scalise is hosting a “thank you” dinner for first responders Thursday and several restaurants from Louisiana are contributing to the menu.

Drago’s is serving their seafood gumbo and are helping out with the raw oyster bar alongside Acme. Arnoud’s is serving turtle soup, Deanie’s has their crab balls ready to go and Pat O’Brien’s has those famous “Hurricanes” we all know and love.

We’re told Scalise wanted to host the men and women who risked their lives after a gunman shot several people during practice for a charity baseball game.

It’s his way of saying “thank you,” New Orleans style.