Beignet Fest postponed due to Nate

NEW ORLEANS — The second annual Beignet Fest has been postponed because of Tropical Storm Nate.

It will move to Saturday, Dec. 2, from 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.

“We strongly believe that the public’s safety, and the safety of our law enforcement officers, must remain a top priority,” said Beignet Fest Founder and Event Producer Sherwood Collins. “We urge everyone to follow the instructions from the Mayor’s office and stay home this weekend out of an abundance of caution, and we look forward to seeing everyone at the festival at City Park on December 2.”