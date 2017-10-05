× Annual St. Tammany Parish Fair kicks off in Covington

COVINGTON, La. — The 2017 St. Tammany Parish Fair is here!

It runs through Sunday (October 7) and features carnival rides, a rodeo, live music, Gospel Night, livestock exhibits, a quilt show, pageants, dancing contests, and so much more.

It’s a St. Tammany Parish tradition that dates back more than 100 years.

Admission is only charged on Friday from 3 p.m. – 10 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. – 10 p.m. at $2.00 per person.

Organizers call it an “old-school celebration of fall, simple pleasures and rural life.”

