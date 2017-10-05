2017 Battle for the Paddle

"This is a fun, family event that invites family, business, and industry teams from across the region to compete for the titles of "Best Jambalaya" and "Best Gumbo." - http://www.uwaysc.org/battle-paddle
All proceeds benefit the United Way of St. Charles.
- October 5, 2017
- Edward A. Dufresne Community Center
- 274 Judge Edward Dufresne Parkway
- Luling, LA 70070
- 3pm - 7:30pm
- Admission
- $5 pay one price entry fee (includes all food)
- Drinks are extra ($1 for soft drinks and $2 for water and beer)
- Children ten and under are free
- The Molly Ringwalds will perform around 5:15pm
