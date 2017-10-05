2 men arrested, 1 man shot, after domestic dispute inside Gravier Street bar

NEW ORLEANS – A domestic dispute involving two men and a woman at a Gravier Street bar resulted in the arrest of the two men after one man shot the other man twice in the leg.

Thirty-two-year-old Stephen Turner, 52-year-old Parish Favors, and an unidentified woman were in a bar in the 500 block of Gravier Street around 9 p.m. on October 4 when Favors and the woman began arguing.

Turner slapped Favors in the face after Favors pushed the woman off of her bar stool, according to the NOPD.

Turner and the woman left the bar, and Favors followed, catching up to them outside of Turner’s vehicle.

Favors punched the woman in the face, and Turner retrieved a handgun from his vehicle, according to the NOPD.

Turner fired at Favors as he ran away, and the woman also ran away on foot.

After the shooting, Turner drove to the Eighth District police station to turn himself in, calling police from the car to let officers know what had happened while he was on the way there, according to the NOPD.

Favors was brought to the Eighth District station after checking himself into the hospital for treatment with two gunshot wounds to the leg.

Turner was arrested and booked for aggravated second degree battery and illegal use of a weapon, while Favors was arrested and booked for domestic abuse battery and simple battery, according to the NOPD.

Anyone with additional information on this incident is asked to contact Eighth District detectives at (504) 658-6080.