Woman repeatedly stabs man who argued with her daughter earlier in the day

NEW ORLEANS – A man was stabbed repeatedly by the mother of a woman he had argued with earlier that day.

The stabbing occurred around 2 p.m. in the 8500 block of Chef Menteur on October 3, according to initial reports by the NOPD.

The 35-year-old victim had argued with a woman earlier, and that woman left the scene, only to return with her mother.

The woman’s mother and the victim got into an argument, and the mother pulled out a knife and stabbed him multiple times, according to the NOPD.

The man was brought to the hospital for treatment, but no more information is available about his condition.