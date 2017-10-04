Woman forced into van, kidnapped in French Quarter

NEW ORLEANS – A woman was forced into a van and kidnapped last night in the French Quarter.

The kidnapping occurred just after 1 a.m. on October 4 in the 1000 block of Toulouse Street, according to initial reports by the NOPD.

The 32-year-old woman was approached from behind by a man who grabbed her and forced her into the back of a van, where two more men were waiting.

The woman struggled with the men in the back of the van, and they eventually pushed her out of the van, according to the NOPD.

No further details have been released at this time.