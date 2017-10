NEW ORLEANS — It was another big day in Hollywood South as New Orleans hosted the premiere for Tyler Perry’s Boo 2: A Madea Halloween.

Among fan goers, Tyler Perry (A Madea Christmas, Meet the Browns, The Haves and the Have Nots) was there to greet his fans on the red carpet and talk about his new movie.

Perry wrote, directed, produced and starred in the sequel Boo 2.

Boo 2: A Madea Halloween opens nationwide in theaters October 20th.