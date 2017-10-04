Tropical development could impact Gulf Coast this weekend

NEW ORLEANS – An area of low pressure in the western Caribbean has the chance to develop into a named storm and move through the Gulf of Mexico over the next few days.

Right now this system does not have a closed center and is not classified tropically in terms of a depression or storm.

The National Hurricane Center gives this a high chance for development over the next five days.

The area in red is the area where potential development could occur. It’s important to know that this is just the area of potential at the moment and not a forecast track.

It’s a little too early to tell any impacts to our area.

Most likely, this system moves north and then eventually turns northeast as a trough comes in from the west. However, that trough is still off the west coast and is not able to be observed my forecast models very well.

Over the next couple of days we will have a better idea on the track.

Right now, it appears the storm would stay just east of the area which would mean minimal impacts. However, a shift to the west could bring tropical conditions into southeast Louisiana and southern Mississippi.

We are still in hurricane season. Preparation should be made in case a storm impacts the area.

As always stay with WGNO on-air and online for the latest.