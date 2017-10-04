Tropical Depression 16 forms, northern Gulf will be impacted by a named storm

NEW ORLEANS – Tropical Depression 16 formed on Wednesday morning from the area of thunderstorm activity and low pressure in the western Caribbean.

This is most likely going to develop into Tropical Storm Nate over the next couple of days and potentially into a hurricane.

The initial track from the National Hurricane Center takes this storm east of our area.

Right now, the center line is around Panama City, with the western edge of the cone skirting the mouth of the MS river and near Biloxi.

However, there are still many factors involved in where this will go over the next few days. How much interaction with land in Mexico, how quickly a trough moves in from the north, and how strong the storm gets will all play a role.

It’s just too early to tell right now where this will go.

It’s important to be prepared should this storm come to southeast Louisiana or southern Mississippi. While most likely not a major hurricane, we could still deal with tropical weather conditions over the weekend.

We should have a better idea on the future track over the next day or so.

As always, stay with WGNO on-air and online for the latest.