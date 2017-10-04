× Guess what happens when you’re accused of stealing from the FBI

NEW ORLEANS — The Federal Bureau of Investigation says a New Orleans man is responsible for a theft on the bureau’s property.

Agents say the crime happened at about 6:00 in the evening on Friday, September 22.

The FBI is building a visitor center on its property at 3901 Leon C. Simon Boulevard in New Orleans. Agents say security guards saw a man removing materials from the construction site. According to agents, along with the security guard witnesses, the bureau’s surveillance cameras also recorded the suspect pulling up in his white GMC pickup truck and scavenging through the construction site.

Agents identify the suspect as 39-year-old Michael Bailey. They say Bailey was seen removing copper wire that belonged to contractors at the work site. When security guards approached him, Bailey left the scene in his pickup.

Agents say after they interviewed Bailey on October 4, he was arrested and booked with a felony theft charge.

According to records available on the Orleans Parish Sheriff’s Office website, Bailey was also being held on a parole violation. As of Wednesday night, no bond had been set.