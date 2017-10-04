× N.O. East school on lockdown after nearby shooting

NEW ORLEANS – A school is on lockdown in New Orleans East as the NOPD investigates a shooting nearby.

The shooting occurred in the 4700 block of Viola Street, according to initial reports by the NOPD.

A man was shot multiple times at that location, according to the NOPD.

KIPP Morial Primary School on Grant Street on Grant Street was placed on lockdown immediately following the shooting as a precaution.

No further information about the shooting or the lockdown has been released at this time.

Stay tuned to WGNO for more information on this developing story.