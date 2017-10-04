Man grabs woman’s purse on RTA bus

NEW ORLEANS – The NOPD is looking for a man who grabbed a woman’s purse off of her shoulder while she was sitting on an RTA bus.

The robbery occurred just after 8:15 a.m. on October 2 near Gentilly Boulevard and Elysian Fields Avenue, according to the NOPD.

The woman was sitting on the bus when a man grabbed her purse, ran off the bus, and ran away.

The woman told police her purse contained her husband’s passport and cash.

Anyone with information is asked to contact any NOPD Third District detective at 658-6030.