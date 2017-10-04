Love it, Like it, Hate it: Tailgate Chips + Dippers

Football season means tailgating, which of course means chips and dips. And even when we have the best intentions of eating clean, chips are one of those snacks that can quickly get the best of us, especially with distracted or mindless nibbling. Today we’re Getting the Skinny with Molly on some truly good for you chips and dippers, and which ones to steer clear of!

LOVE IT!

Vegetables + fruits built for dipping!

Jicama Sticks

Endive Leaves

Red, Yellow, Red Peppers

Cucumbers

Zucchini + Squash

Apple slices – perfect for creamy dips & chicken salad-style dips

Beet Chips by Rhythm Foods | also available at CostCo | Ingredients: Just beets

LIKE IT!

Beanfields Chips & Beanitos Chips

Made with real black beans & navy beans: 5-6 grams fiber per serving; 5 grams protein per serving

Per serving: 140 calories – 190 mg sodium – 16-18 grams carbs – 5-6 grams fiber – 5 grams protein

Tostitos MultiGrain Scoops

Made with whole corn, brown rice flour & whole buckwheat flour

Per serving: 140 calories – 110 mg sodium – 17 grams carbs – 2 grams fiber – 2 grams protein

HATE IT!

Stacy’s Pita Chips

Enriched wheat flour => same main ingredient as white bread

Per serving: 130 calories – 270 mg sodium – 19 grams carb – 1 gram fiber – 3 grams protein

Lay’s Oven-Baked Chips

White potatoes + sugar. The BBQ flavor has white potatoes & corn starch, plus 4 different types of added sugar: sugar, molasses, brown sugar, and fructose

Per serving: 120 calories –190 mg sodium – 22 grams carb – 2 grams fiber – 3 grams sugar – 2 grams protein

“Kale” and “Veggie” chips that are really mostly corn, rice, or potatoes

Marketed as “veggie” but they’re primarily potatoes, corn, and/or rice flour

Carbs, calories + fat are typically the same as regular chips

