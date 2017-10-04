JPSO takes part in Coffee with a Cop Day at local McDonald’s

METAIRIE – Jefferson Parish Sheriff Joseph Lopinto and the Sheriff’s Office partnered with several local McDonald’s, holding multiple Coffee With A Cop meetups on Wednesday, October 4th, for National Coffee With A Cop Day.

“These events offer a unique opportunity for the community to engage with their local deputies without speeches, agendas, or pressure. We encourage everyone to stop by and have a conversation with one of the deputies who works in the community every day. In addition to offering the use of their restaurants, McDonald’s will be providing participants with a free small cup of coffee,” said JPSO Lieutenant Jason Rivarde.

“I just came for breakfast and I saw the cops today! I am lucky! It’s important to get to know them personally,” said Don Villarrubia of Metairie.

Seven different locations had been selected, four on the Eastbank and three on the Westbank.

All of the events took place from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m., and all were staffed with personnel from a variety of divisions within the Sheriff’s Office.

The participating locations are listed below:

Eastbank:

301 Veterans Blvd.

2700 Airline Drive

1151 S. Clearview Parkway

5315 Veterans Blvd.

Westbank:

709 Terry Parkway

1505 Manhattan Blvd.

501 Westbank Expressway (Westwego)

National Coffee with a Cop day started in California with policemen being able to sit down with the community over a cup of coffee. It has since expanded to a nationwide event.

Lt. Rivarde says that JPSO hopes to hold more events like this in the future, aiming to hold similar meetups between deputies and the community at least once a month.

Keep an eye out for updates on their social media @JeffParishSO.