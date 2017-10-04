JPSO looking for man caught on video stealing from 2 cars in Metairie

METAIRIE – The Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office is looking for a man caught on surveillance stealing from two parked vehicles.

The thefts occurred between 2:40 a.m. and 2:44 a.m. on August 16 in the 4800 block of James Drive, according to the JPSO.

The man appeared to be dressed in a polo shirt and long pants and was carrying a backpack.

Anyone able to identify the suspect is asked to contact Detective Michael Voltolina, Jr. with the JPSO Burglary and Theft Section at (504) 364-5300.