Intergalactic Krewe of Chewbacchus to hold ‘space debris’ sale

NEW ORLEANS – Are you in the market for a black and gold Delorean, a Wookie with six arms, or a rolling pyramid?

Well, you’re in luck! The Intergalactic Krewe of Chewbacchus is holding a “space debris sale.”

The one-of-a-kind science fiction themed Mardi Gras krewe is selling unique, hand-crafted items this weekend to make room for new parade props.

The sale will begin at noon at Castillo Blanco at 4321 St. Claude Avenue, and last until 5 p.m.

A vast assortment of art bikes, parade contraptions, and props will be up for sale.

Krewe members advise anyone interested to show up early before the big ticket items are gone.

Proceeds will go to the Intergalactic Krewe of Chewbacchus.