Halloween DIY Costume of the Day: Corsair, ARG!

Hello, here's a new costume of the day! No rum is required for this costume, but sometimes it helps.

The Pirate costume is pretty simple: black pants, white off the shoulder top, black belt and black lace-up booties. Under my belt, I used a ripped piece of lace from an old dress - reduce, reuse, recycle, am I right? You can use any type of red fabric, belt or omit it totally. A red bandana on your head really toughens up the look. Fold the bandana in half to form a triangle, then tie it around the back of your head - so simple.

I also wore hoop earrings and a black stone ring. You can also spice up the look with more jewelry or treasure. Bangles, gemstones, and black or red jewelry would all look great! I went with a dark red lip and black smokey eye. An eye patch, wooden leg, hook hand or parrot would really take the costume to the next level. Most items are probably available at the Dollar Tree - not so sure about the wooden leg though.

Check back tomorrow to see what kind of other costume tricks I have up my sleeve. Have a happy Halloween!