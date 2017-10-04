Get the Skinny | 5 Must-Haves for your Tailgate Toolkit!

Football season is in high gear, which means pre-game tailgating and football parties at home, where the emphasis on food and drink comes second only to the game itself. But eating healthy doesn’t have to mean raw veggie platters. We’ve put together a list of 5 essentials for those who want to join in all the game-day celebrations without wrecking your diet – consider this your “Eat Fit” Tailgate Toolkit.

Very-low-calorie beer – 55-64 calories per 12 ounces

Brands include Bud Select 55, Becks Premier Light 64, MGD 64

Lower calorie, lower-carb, also lower %ABV (alcohol by volume) which can be beneficial for day-long tailgating + drinking

Chicken Sausage – GF, Low Sat Fat, Low Carb

Al Fresco, The Original Brat Hans, & Aidells are just a few of the brands on shelves

Available in a variety of flavors; stores include Whole Foods, Rouses, Costco, Walmart

Pre-cooked, just heat on grill

Greek Yogurt

Fage 2% Plain is my preference for taste + texture when using it as an ingredient swap

is my preference for taste + texture when using it as an ingredient swap Use plain Greek yogurt in place of mayo or sour cream for creamy dips – chicken salad – even mix with hummus or guacamole to cut calories + add protein

Good-for-you chips + dippers that also squeeze in a dose of veggies

Jicama Sticks

Endive Leaves

Red, Yellow, Red Peppers

Cucumbers

Zucchini + Squash

Apple slices – perfect for creamy dips & chicken salad-style dips

Beet Chips by Rhythm Foods | also available at CostCo | Ingredients: Just beets

Guilt-Free Sweet Treats like Eat Fit Brownie (GF, No Sugar Added, sweetened with Swerve)

Recipe below; make ahead for to tailgate or party; can withstand heat + still look good

