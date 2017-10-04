× City looking for volunteers for active shooter simulation at Audubon Zoo

NEW ORLEANS – The City of New Orleans is looking for volunteers for a full scale active shooter simulation exercise at Audubon Zoo.

The simulation will last four to six hours on Monday, October 9, according to the city.

Volunteers are needed to portray victims, while participating first responders will play the part of responding city or zoo staff.

There will also be observers and support staff on hand during the activity.

Volunteers are asked to check in at the zoo’s main entrance between 8 a.m. and 9 a.m. on October 9.

Click here to register as a volunteer.