102 year-old art teacher gives one last lesson before she ‘takes a break’

METAIRIE, La - It's been more than a century.

A century of sharing her heart and soul through her paintings and sculptures.

And now a lovely lady named June Lampe from Metairie, Louisiana is taking a bit of a break.

Before she hits her pause button, WGNO News with a Twist features reporter Wild Bill Wood stops by her studio and gallery. That's the Lampe Gallery of Fine Art at 118 Metairie Heights, Metairie, Louisiana 70001.

After teaching people how to paint for almost all her 102 years.

Wild Bill says, "are you sure you're 102?"

June says, "they tell me that my birthday keeps coming!"

After thousands of students, June Lampe is trying to teach one more time before she closes her classroom.

And that lesson is to Wild Bill Wood.

She says she just really doesn't have the stamina for students any more.

With her husband, Fritz Lampe, who died at 98 five years ago, they opened her art school which is filled with masterpieces created by June. She's been creating since she was nine. She was born in 1915.

It's been a really big life for this lady who stands tall at four feet, eleven inches.

Wild Bill asks, "do you go to the doctor?"

June says, "no, the doctors come to me. One of them thinks he's actually still taking care of me.

She takes care of herself.

She drinks a little glass of sherry every day. And eats a dill pickle every day.

She believes every painting has a story. And so does every artist.

For artist June Lampe, the next chapter is about to be created.

If you're interested in one of her masterpieces, just give her gallery a call at 504-583-1243.