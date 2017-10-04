$1,000 reward offered for info on suspect who shot and killed Uptown neighborhood cat

NEW ORLEANS – The Louisiana SPCA is offering a $1,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest in the shooting death of a neighborhood cat outside an Uptown animal rescue facility.

According to the SPCA, at 4:30 a.m. Wednesday surveillance cameras outside Zeus’ Place captured footage of a gunman fatally shooting a neighborhood cat, affectionately known as Blackie, on Cadiz Street.

Louisiana SPCA Humane Law Enforcement Officers met with the owner of Zeus’ Place, Michelle Ingram, to review the footage.

Upon further investigation, it appears that the gunman drove around the block six times, each time staring at the cat, before opening fire and killing Blackie.

It is also believed that other cats from the feral cat colony were shot. Blood trails and splatter have been located in several areas around the site of the shooting.

The feral cat colony that Blackie belonged to is cared for by Ingram and the staff at Zeus’ Place.

Louisiana SPCA Humane Law Enforcement Officers are in contact with other feral cat colony caretakers in the area to make them aware of the situation and to be on high alert.

Blackie was taken to Metairie Small Animal Hospital where x-rays were completed and an entry wound identified. Louisiana SPCA Humane Officers will transport Blackie from MSAH to the Louisiana SPCA for an official necropsy.

The vehicle appears to be a four-door silver Ford Corsair with a garbage bag covering the rear passenger window and appears to be driven by a white male.

Louisiana SPCA Humane Law Enforcement is working diligently with Ingram and NOPD to try and identify the driver of the vehicle.

If you have any information regarding this act of animal cruelty call Louisiana SPCA Humane Law Enforcement at 504.368.5191 x.100 or email dispatch@la-spca.org. The Louisiana SPCA is offering a $1,000 reward to information that leads to an arrest.