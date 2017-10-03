Zach Strief on injured reserved list

NEW ORLEANS — Saints offensive tackle Zach Strief was placed on injured reserve by the Saints today.

His season isn’t over just yet. He is able to return.

Strief was injured in the season opener at Minnesota, came back, and was hurt again this past Sunday in London.

He was injured on the first play of the fourth quarter. He was eventually carted off the field and never returned.

Strief and Drew Brees are the longest tenured Saints.

Strief has played 158 games.