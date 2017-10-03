Would you eat it? Mac and Cheesecake

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS - Let's see what Test Kitchen Taylor is cooking up today!

Test Kitchen Taylor loves mac and cheese, as do most people! But she's changing the game with a mac and cheesecake that's actually pretty good! Would YOU eat mac and cheesecake?

Mac and Cheesecake

4 boxes Annies Shells and Aged Cheddar

(ingredients according to package)

5 eggs

Velveeta

1/2 teaspoon smoked paprika

4 slices bacon, cooked and crumbled (optional)

Cook four slices of bacon until crisp, move the bacon to a metal dish or bowl, then break them into small pieces. These bacon pieces will be used to top the finished cake.

Cook Mac and cheese according to instructions.

Beat eggs in a small bowl. Mix eggs into mac and cheese mixture.

Coat inside of the bundt pan with oil or cooking spray, and flour.

Spoon the mixture into the bundt pan.

Bake at 350°F for about 45 minutes or until a toothpick comes out clean.

Flip and place on a plate when cool.

Prepare cheese drizzle: Melt Velveeta in the microwave. Stir paprika into the cheese sauce for extra flavor. Pour over the macaroni cake, and top with crumbled bacon pieces.