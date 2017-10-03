Woman shot with paintball gun in CBD

NEW ORLEANS – The NOPD is looking for the person who shot a woman with a paintball gun in the CBD last night.

The incident occurred just after 7 p.m. on the corner of Loyola Avenue and Girod Street, according to initial reports by the NOPD.

The woman was standing at the intersection when she was hit by at least one paintball pellet.

She was taken to the hospital for treatment, according to the NOPD.

No more information on the status of the victim is available at this time.