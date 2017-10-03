West Bank potholes keep getting worse

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ALGIERS- Folks in Algiers are sick and tired of horrible roads. They are asking where is all the tax money going to?

Scott Morris III says somebody needs to come out to Westbend Parkway and General De Gaulle Drive to fix this crater.

When it rains, it fills up and folks don't know what lies underneath.

Morris says a hydrant blew and all the water went everywhere, and is still there.

"You can’t even pass on the street. Where’s the Sewerage and Water Board to make things right?" asks Morris.

Let us know if you have a monster pothole on your street.

Send us an email to wgno.com.