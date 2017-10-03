Tropical wave in Caribbean bears watching

NEW ORLEANS — We are past the halfway point of the 2017 hurricane season, and things have been quiet since the dissipation of Hurricane Maria, but a tropical wave in the Western Caribbean bears watching closely over the next week as it meanders over warm waters.

The National Hurricane Center gives this area of low pressure a medium chance for organization into a tropical depression or storm over the next five days, as it slowly drifts northward towards the Yucatan Peninsula. Part of this feature is presently located near Florida and will bring rain to the Florida Peninsula this weekend, but the portion of the open wave in the Southwest Caribbean will need to be closely watched over the next five to seven days.

If this system develops into a Tropical Storm, it would become Tropical Storm Nate.