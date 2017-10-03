Stars of ‘The Mayor’ visit New Orleans & talk about new political sitcom

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS -- The new political comedy "The Mayor" premieres tonight on ABC.

The show follows the adventures of a rapper named Courtney Rose who runs for mayor of his California town. He runs in the election to boost his rap career, and surprisingly wins.

News with a Twist Reporter Kenny Lopez caught up with two of the show's stars when they were in New Orleans for Essence Fest.

"The Mayor" is only in season one, but the show's lead, Brandon Micheal Hall, is already in it for the long haul.

"Ten seasons, got to get syndicated, and get those residuals," Hall jokingly said.

This new ABC show is a little bit politics, a little bit rapping, and a whole lot of heart.

"I hope viewers get hope from the show, because there's so much going on in our world that's taking away hope," he said.

Brandon Micheal Hall is a Julliard University graduate and a newcomer to TV.

"I saw that I got to rap in the audition and I thought absolutely, I'm totally down for this," he said.

Because Hall will be rapping on the show, we asked who his favorite rapper is.

"I know it sounds cliche, but I would have to say Tupac because he's poetic, but also unapologetic. You know Tupac came out and did what he set off to do. Like he said in one of his interviews, he said I don't know how to change the world, but I will be spark the brain that will change the world. If I keep talking about how dirty this place, then somebody will clean it up. That always has struck a chord with me," Hall said.

His mom on the show is played by Yvette Nicole Brown. Brown is best known for her work on "Community," "Talking Dead," and "Drake & Josh."

"His friends and I have to teach him how to navigate this new world and teach him how to govern. In this political climate we're living in, it shows someone who doesn't know what he's doing, but he does it with care. You just need to care about people and that's what makes a good politician," Brown said.

"The Mayor" also stars Lea Michelle from the hit TV show, "Glee." The show was created by Jeremy Bronson and Daveed Diggs of "Hamilton" is an executive producer.

"The Mayor" premieres Tuesday (Oct. 3) after "Blackish."