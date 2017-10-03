× Celebrities flocking to NOLA for New Orleans Film Festival

NEW ORLEANS — The 2017 New Orleans Film Festival will be October 11th thru 19th. Some incredible talent will be coming to New Orleans for this year’s festival.

Here’s a rundown of the celebrities and high-profile talent making appearances:

Jason Mitchell will attend the screening of the Centerpiece Film, Mudbound at The Ace Hotel New Orleans at 9:00 p.m. on Saturday, October 14 and receive the Trailblazer Award, recognizing his groundbreaking work in the film. In the Louisiana-shot Mudbound, Mitchell plays a soldier returning home to the segregated South after serving abroad during World War II. Mitchell’s previous roles in Straight Outta Compton and Detroit were both met with critical acclaim.

will attend the screening of the Centerpiece Film, Mudbound at The Ace Hotel New Orleans at 9:00 p.m. on Saturday, October 14 and receive the Trailblazer Award, recognizing his groundbreaking work in the film. In the Louisiana-shot Mudbound, Mitchell plays a soldier returning home to the segregated South after serving abroad during World War II. Mitchell’s previous roles in Straight Outta Compton and Detroit were both met with critical acclaim. Gabourey Sidibe will screen her directorial debut––the short film Tale of Four––and will take part in a live recording of Slate’s Represent podcast, with host Aisha Harris on Saturday, October 14 at 5:00 p.m. at Ace Hotel New Orleans.

will screen her directorial debut––the short film Tale of Four––and will take part in a live recording of Slate’s Represent podcast, with host Aisha Harris on Saturday, October 14 at 5:00 p.m. at Ace Hotel New Orleans. Patricia Clarkson, New Orleans native and award-winning actress, will be interviewed by Angelica Jade Bastien, a staff writer for Vulture, on Saturday October 14 at 3:30 p.m. at the Ace Hotel New Orleans.

New Orleans native and award-winning actress, will be interviewed by Angelica Jade Bastien, a staff writer for Vulture, on Saturday October 14 at 3:30 p.m. at the Ace Hotel New Orleans. Search Party Creators Sarah-Violet Bliss and Charles Rogers will be featured in special conversation with PASTE Magazine’s Matt Brennan on Sunday, October 15 at 8:00 p.m. at the New Orleans Advocate.

and will be featured in special conversation with PASTE Magazine’s Matt Brennan on Sunday, October 15 at 8:00 p.m. at the New Orleans Advocate. Producer of The Florida Project Shih-Ching Tsou will participate in a Q&A following the 7:30 p.m. screening of the Opening Night Film, The Florida Project at the Orpheum Theater on Wednesday, October 11.

For more information on the New Orleans Film Fest, showtimes and ticket information, click HERE.