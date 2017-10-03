Saint Charles Parish sending donations to Puerto Rico following Hurricane Maria



Hahnville, L.A. -- President Donald Trump flies into Puerto Rico Tuesday, two weeks after Hurricane Maria wreaked havoc on the island. The president receiving criticism for his response to the natural disaster. The U.S. territory still reeling, according to the office of Puerto Rico's governor, only 47 percent of the island’s water customers have access to potable water, and 95 percent of Puerto Rico is still without power.

So, St. Charles Parish residents are encouraged to donate to the Planning and Zoning office located at 14996 River Road in Hahnville and the Allen Arterbury Building, 14564 River Road in New Sarpy from Oct. 2-6 and Oct. 9 from 8:30 a.m. until 4 p.m. Arrangements outside of the hours may be made by calling (985) 783-5060. The following is a list of items being collected at the drive:

Diapers

New Bottles with nipples/ bottles with liners

Diaper Cream

Infant Formula (powder) (no liquids please)

Wipes

Feminine Hygiene products (Tampons; pads; napkins; panty liners)

All items must be original packaged.

“When members of the administration proposed this idea to some of our employees, the response was a resounding ‘yes.’ Our employees and community have an excellent philanthropic history and culture,” said St. Charles Parish Executive Director Anthony Ayo. “These characteristics make an undertaking like this more achievable and productive and as a resident and government employee, I really appreciate that.”

This drive is being held in conjunction with the State of Louisiana’s supply drive for Maria victims in Puerto Rico. Gov. John Bel Edwards announced the effort on Sept. 27, citing Puerto Rican officials who said the island faces a humanitarian crisis without more direct assistance.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) discourages gifts of clothing to disaster victims. Clothing has to be stored, sorted, cleaned and repackaged, then distributed to people who need it.

The Louisiana National Guard will deliver the supplies to Puerto Rico.

