Meet Yazzie! Yazzie is a 7-year-old Chihuahua. She can be a little shy but with patience, time, and love she will come out of her shell. She likes to curl up in the laps of her favorite people and give them tons of snuggles. Yazzie would prefer a low activity, calm home.

Click here for more information about Yazzie.

Click here for more information about the LA-SPCA.