Norwegian Cruise Line to bring massive 4,000 passenger ship to N.O. in 2018

NEW ORLEANS – Norwegian Cruise Line will bring a new 4,000 passenger cruise ship to New Orleans next year.

The 1,068 foot long Norwegian Breakaway will dock in New Orleans starting in November 2018, making it the largest cruise ship to ever sail out of the Port of New Orleans.

“The Port of New Orleans values our close partnership with Norwegian Cruise Line and appreciates the addition of the Norwegian Breakaway to the cruise schedule next year. The passengers who begin and end their Norwegian Breakaway cruise from our historical city will experience Port NOLA’s commitment to high level service and the Crescent City’s vibrant energy,” Port of New Orleans President and CEO Brandy D. Christian said. “Our cruise business contributes significantly to the hospitality industry’s regional economic impact and we are pleased to welcome the largest ship we have ever accommodated.”

The Norwegian Breakaway will carry twice the number of passengers as the Norwegian Pearl, which will dock in New Orleans from November 2017 through April 2018.

The Breakaway will sail seven, 10, and 11 day cruises to the Caribbean to ports of call in Cozumel, Mexico, Costa Maya, Mexico, Ocho Rios, Jamaica, George Town, Grand Cayman, Roatan Bay Islands, Honduras, and Harvest Caye, Belize.

“Norwegian Breakaway will be the largest and newest ship from Norwegian to sail from New Orleans, and we are thrilled to bring our signature Breakaway-class ship to this important homeport,” President and CEO of Norwegian Cruise Line Andy Stuart said. “We want to provide more opportunities for our guests across the country to explore beautiful destinations and enjoy all the spectacular features of our newest ships, along with the freedom and flexibility that only a Norwegian cruise can offer.”

The Breakaway will offer more than 25 different dining options, an aqua park, a ropes course with zip lines, Broadway entertainment, and more.

“We are so excited to welcome Norwegian Breakaway next year as we celebrate our 300th birthday,” President and CEO of New Orleans Tourism Marketing Corporation Mark Romig said. “The introduction of this magnificent cruise ship to New Orleans will give discerning cruise enthusiasts another wonderful opportunity to experience a vacation on the seas as well as in New Orleans. We are especially appreciative of Norwegian Cruise Line’s investment in the Port of New Orleans and our city, and look forward to helping provide the passengers with memorable and exciting stories that will last a lifetime.”