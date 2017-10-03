× NOPD nabs man who grabbed cash from woman outside Canal St. bank

NEW ORLEANS – The NOPD has arrested a man who grabbed cash from a woman outside of a bank on Canal Street.

The incident occurred shortly after 9 a.m. on October 2, according to initial reports by the NOPD.

The 57-year-old woman had just cashed a check inside a bank in the 3300 block of Canal Street when 63-year-old John Clayborne walked up and grabbed the cash before running away.

Officers were able to catch up to Clayborne nearby, according to the NOPD.