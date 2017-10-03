NOPD: Man kicks in ex-girlfriend’s door, beats, pistol-whips her

NEW ORLEANS – A 19-year-old woman was taken to the hospital after her ex-boyfriend kicked in her front door and pistol-whipped her.

The incident occurred just before 10 p.m. on October 2 in the 600 block of South Telemachus Street, according to initial reports by the NOPD.

After the victim’s ex forced his way inside, he began assaulting her before taking out a gun he had concealed in his waistband and striking the victim in her head.

She was brought to a nearby hospital for treatment, according to the NOPD.

No further information about the identity of the suspect or the status of the victim has been released.