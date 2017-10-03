Millions raised overnight for victims of Las Vegas massacre

NEW ORLEANS — In the wake of the deadliest mass shooting in U.S. history, the country is banding together to help victims of the attack.

Sunday night, at least 59 people were killed and more than 500 injured, when Stephen Paddock opened fire on the Route 91 Harvest Music Festival on the famed Las Vegas strip.

Clark County Commission Chair Steve Sisolak is among the many people looking for ways to help.

The Sheriff and I have set up an account to aid survivors and their families. I've pledged the first $10K. https://t.co/UMcQtZLgmr — Steve Sisolak (@SteveSisolak) October 2, 2017

He started a Go Fund Me page Monday, with an initial goal of raising $2 million. In less than 24 hours, Sisolak surpassed that amount, increasing his goal to $3.5 million.

Sisolak says he spent the night with Clark County Sheriff Joseph Lombardo at the county’s only level-one trauma center and funds will be used to provide relief and financial support to the victims and their families.

I'm truly overwhelmed by the outpouring of donations to the Las Vegas Victims' Fund from all over America. — Steve Sisolak (@SteveSisolak) October 2, 2017

If you’d like to join more than 45,000 people helping the cause, you can donate here.