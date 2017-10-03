× Louisiana State Police: Two killed in separate crashes in one night on North Shore

COVINGTON, La. – Louisiana State Troopers responded to two separate fatal crashes on the North Shore in one night last Friday.

The first incident occurred around 10 p.m. on September 29 on Interstate 12 near US 190 in Covington, according to the Louisiana State Police.

An unidentified man was walking or standing in the right westbound lane of I-12 when a 2017 Freightliner tractor trailer slammed into him.

The man was killed instantly.

The driver of the tractor trailer tested negative for alcohol, and troopers do not believe impairment on the part of the driver played a part in the collision.

The second fatal crash occurred just after midnight in Washington Parish.

Nineteen-year-old Jamie Lee Adcox was driving his 2001 Nissan pickup truck westbound on LA 62 just east of LA 424 when he left the road, according to the LSP.

The truck flipped over, slid on its roof into a driveway driveway embankment, became airborne, and slammed into several trees before coming to a rest.

Adcox, who was not restrained at the time of the crash, was ejected from his truck and pronounced dead on the scene, according to the LSP.

Blood samples were obtained and will be examined as part of the ongoing investigation.