Local DEA agent, former DEA task force officers charged in sprawling federal corruption case

NEW ORLEANS — A special agent for the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration is facing multiple federal charges connected to a sprawling corruption investigation, according to a news release from the FBI New Orleans Division.

Chad Scott, 49, of Covington, has been charged with three counts of obstruction of justice, two counts of perjury, one count of falsifying records in a federal investigation, one count of seeking and receiving an illegal gratuity, one count of unlawful conversion of property by a government officer or employee, one count of removing property to prevent seizure and one count of conspiracy to commit conversion to remove property to prevent seizure.

Rodney Gemar, a former DEA task force officer from Ponchatoula, was also charged. Gemar is charged with two counts of unlawful conversion of property by a government officer or employee, two counts of removing property to prevent seizure and two counts of conspiracy to commit conversion and to remove property to prevent seizure.

Both officers are accused of committing the crimes while working for the DEA’s New Orleans division.

Specifically, the indictment alleges that Scott committed obstruction of justice and perjury in connection with a January 2016 trial in the Eastern District of Louisiana, misappropriated the personal property of people who were arrested by the New Orleans Division of the DEA and falsified documentation relating to the seizure of a Ford pick-up truck.

The indictment further alleges that Gemar also misappropriated personal property from people detained by the DEA, as well as money seized from someone who was detained by local law enforcement.

Gemar currently serves as a police officer with the Hammond Police Department.

Former DEA task force officer Karl Emmett Newman, 50, of Kentwood, was also charged with several offenses in a separate May 13, 2016 indictment and in an Oct. 7, 2016 superseding indictment. Newman pleaded guilty on July 20 to unlawfully possessing a firearm in furtherance of a crime of violence and conspiring to misappropriate money seized by the DEA during the execution of a search.

Former DEA task force officer Johnny Jacob Domingue, 28, of Maurepas, was arrested on a criminal complaint on May 12, 2016, and was also charged in an Oct. 7, 2016 superseding indictment with falsifying records in a federal investigation. Domingue’s case is still pending.