Jet runs off runway at Armstrong International

NEW ORLEANS – A Learjet carrying six people ran off the runway at Armstrong International Airport this morning.

The Learjet 35 came to a stop at the south end of runway 20 around 7:45 a.m. this morning, according to airport officials.

The jet was carrying four passengers and two crew members.

No injuries were reported.

The north-south runway is now closed, but commercial flight operations will not be impacted, according to airport officials.