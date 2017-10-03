ICYMI Check out what Saints game day was like in London!

Posted 4:50 PM, October 3, 2017

WGNO's Meghan Kluth was in London for game two of the London Series, Saints vs. Miami Dolphins. Though the U.K doesn't have American football, the fan base for the NFL still exists. However, the Brits do game day a little different than we do here in the States..watch!

