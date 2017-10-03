He protects people on the ground, in the air, and between the pages. Check out his new book!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MANDEVILLE, LA -- If you visit a high school football game in Saint Tammany Parish, look around for the sheriff's deputies working to protect the crowd. Many of them are reserve deputies who have other, full-time jobs. They could be doctors or lawyers, even a Christmas tree farm owner.

But none of the deputies has as much going on as C. W. Lemoine.

After flying in the Air Force, Lemoine is now a reserve pilot in the Navy. He also flies for a major airline, and he's a reserve deputy for Saint Tammany Parish. But his other, other, other gig is the one that really makes his spirits soar.

Lemoine is an author who has already published a series of six novels that are all about the military, terrorists, and international intrigue! He based many of the details in the books on his time in the military.

Now Lemoine has a new book out. This one is all about a man who is a SWAT sniper and sheriff's deputy. Naturally, Lemoine draws upon his experiences as a reserve deputy to make his novel more realistic. Readers who are familiar with the North Shore may also recognize some of the buildings and other landmarks mentioned in the new book.

"Brand new, set here in Saint Tammany Parish where the whole plot starts," Lemoine tells WGNO.

The book is called Absolute Vengeance, and Lemoine says his fellow deputies had some questions about it.

"First, they want to know if it's about them. They want to know if I'm writing about them. When I tell them "no", then they're interested to know how I used the locations, how I used the details from being a reserve deputy," Lemoine said.

His books are available at online retailers like Amazon as well as Barnes and Noble and iTunes.

For more on Lemoine and his other books, check out his website here.