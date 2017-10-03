Flambeau Fest organizers talk security ahead of this weekend’s big country music concert

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GONZALES, La. -- The inaugural Flambeau Fest this weekend at the Lamar-Dixon Center's Ascension Fields has a stellar lineup -- and heightened security plans after the mass shooting at a country music festival in Las Vegas.

Sam Hunt, Chase Rice, Hank Williams Jr., Lynyrd Skynyrd, Dustin Lynch, Blackberry Smoke and Jacob Davis are the headliners.

Festival Director Mark Miller said organizers are excited about the event.

"We made some calls. We called Hank Junior, Skynyrd, and Sam Hunt. On the other end of the line came the word yes. We were like, 'We're rolling,' and everything else fell into play after that," Miller said.

Miller said he and other festival organizers held six hours of meetings on Monday in response to the mass shooting in Las Vegas that killed 59 people and injured more than 500 others.

"The good new is our plan, our security, evacuation, overall plan was at 100% before," Miller explained. "We had the sheriffs, all the law enforcement from the parish the state, and we had meetings. We buffed up what we needed to. We augmented mostly security and bags and wanding and patrolling and presence on site."

The first-ever Flambeau Fest is Saturday and Sunday in Gonzales. Click here for ticket information.