Favorite: LSU needs more team chemistry

Former LSU defensive tackle Marlon Favorite said the 2017 Tigers need more team chemistry. Favorite spoke Tuesday at the weekly meeting of the Greater New Orleans Sports Foundation quarterback club.

He said social media has touched off more individualism in the recruiting process, and if left unchecked it can hinder results on the field.

Favorite was a member of the 2007 BCS national champions. He related a story about another former Tiger with NFL aspirations.

LSU plays at Florida Saturday. The game kicks off at 2:30 pm central time.

The Tigers, 3-2, are four point underdogs.