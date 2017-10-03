8-year-old Mississippi girl honored for her selfless donation to one Hurricane Harvey victim

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WAVELAND, Miss. -- "Hi everyone, so today, I am going to be donating one of my most beloved dolls to a girl who survived Hurricane Harvey," says 8-year-old Lilly Bice.

Bice safely packed her beloved doll to help one lucky victim of Hurricane Harvey.

"The girl is going to be lucky when she gets her first toy," says Bice.

Her father did his part to make Lilly's selfless gesture a reality and now Lilly is being recognized as a Walmart "Everyday Hero."

"I'm very proud of her. It’s a great feeling. It gives me a notion that we're doing the right thing. That we're raising a good little girl," says E.J. Bice, Lilly’s father.

Lilly was surprised with a new doll and toy horse for her kindness, it's just one way this Mississippi community is honoring her philanthropy.

"Dear Little Girl, I hope you like my new doll and her things. Take good care of her and have fun. She was a good friend to me and will be an incredible friend to you," says Bice.